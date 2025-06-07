Beware of Fake Apps: Rajasthan Police Warns Farmers Against Cyber Fraud
The Rajasthan Police's cyber crime branch has alerted people about fraudulent mobile app links claiming to register farmers for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. These fake apps install malware, allowing cybercriminals to access sensitive information and steal money. Officials urge using official channels for registration.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to protect citizens from cyber fraud, Rajasthan Police's cyber crime branch has issued a warning against fake mobile app links claiming to facilitate registration for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.
Authorities disclosed that cybercriminals lure victims by circulating deceptive links and APK files via social media, posing as the scheme's official app. This scam promises easy home registration and immediate benefits.
Superintendent Shantanu Kumar stated that these counterfeit apps install malware that hands control of the device to criminals, enabling them to siphon funds by capturing sensitive data. Police recommend only using official registration platforms and ask people to report suspicious activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
