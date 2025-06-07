NCB Cracks Down on Illegal Drug Factory in Haridwar

In a significant breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully dismantled an illegal drug-manufacturing factory in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

The unit, situated in the State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIIDCUL) area, operated without a legal drug-manufacturing licence. This development comes after a meticulous six-month investigation that saw operations spanning Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The operation started on January 9 when a courier containing 3.6 kg of codeine phosphate tablets was intercepted in Delhi. Subsequent raids across Delhi and Ghaziabad resulted in the confiscation of various narcotics and raw materials. In total, 150 kg of illegal substances have been seized, and eight arrests have been made as the NCB continues to monitor more suspects linked to the operation.