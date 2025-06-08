Left Menu

Outcry Over Tragic Death of Minor in Delhi Amidst Political Accusations

The AAP has criticized the BJP's 'four-engine' government in response to the death and alleged sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal demands accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stressing that the law and order situation has deteriorated under BJP governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 13:37 IST
Outcry Over Tragic Death of Minor in Delhi Amidst Political Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has sparked widespread outcry, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has thrown the spotlight on the ruling BJP, blaming its 'four-engine' governance model for the death and suspected sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi. The horrifying discovery of the minor's body in a suitcase in Nehru Vihar on Saturday has led the AAP to demand accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

With initial medical observations pointing towards sexual assault, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has called out the BJP for allegedly failing to maintain law and order in the national capital. Kejriwal insists that the so-called 'four-engine government,' a term his party uses to describe BJP's administrations at different levels, must bear responsibility for this deterioration in public safety and deliver justice for the victim.

Echoing similar sentiments, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has publicly questioned the effectiveness of the BJP's governance, demanding answers from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Union Home Minister. The lack of immediate response from the BJP has further intensified public scrutiny and demands for swift action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025