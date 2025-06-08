Outcry Over Tragic Death of Minor in Delhi Amidst Political Accusations

In a tragic incident that has sparked widespread outcry, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has thrown the spotlight on the ruling BJP, blaming its 'four-engine' governance model for the death and suspected sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi. The horrifying discovery of the minor's body in a suitcase in Nehru Vihar on Saturday has led the AAP to demand accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

With initial medical observations pointing towards sexual assault, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has called out the BJP for allegedly failing to maintain law and order in the national capital. Kejriwal insists that the so-called 'four-engine government,' a term his party uses to describe BJP's administrations at different levels, must bear responsibility for this deterioration in public safety and deliver justice for the victim.

Echoing similar sentiments, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has publicly questioned the effectiveness of the BJP's governance, demanding answers from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Union Home Minister. The lack of immediate response from the BJP has further intensified public scrutiny and demands for swift action.

(With inputs from agencies.)