Odisha IAS Officer Caught in Bribery Scandal
An IAS officer in Odisha has been apprehended for accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a businessman. Significant cash recovery and ongoing raids mark this high-profile corruption case. The officer, linked to a larger Rs 20 lakh demand, faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
In a striking incident of corruption, an IAS officer in Odisha was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a local businessman, according to official reports.
The officer, serving as the sub-collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in total. The vigilance department's raid at his official residence yielded Rs 47 lakh in cash.
The case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with further investigations underway to unearth deeper corruption networks, the department revealed in its release.
