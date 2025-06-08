Left Menu

Odisha IAS Officer Caught in Bribery Scandal

An IAS officer in Odisha has been apprehended for accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a businessman. Significant cash recovery and ongoing raids mark this high-profile corruption case. The officer, linked to a larger Rs 20 lakh demand, faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-06-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 23:51 IST
Odisha IAS Officer Caught in Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking incident of corruption, an IAS officer in Odisha was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a local businessman, according to official reports.

The officer, serving as the sub-collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in total. The vigilance department's raid at his official residence yielded Rs 47 lakh in cash.

The case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with further investigations underway to unearth deeper corruption networks, the department revealed in its release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

 Colombia
2
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
3
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025