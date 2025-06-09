Heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine on Sunday saw Russian forces advancing towards Dnipropetrovsk, as a contentious debate over peace talks persisted. Despite discussions of a ceasefire, the war intensified with both sides taking significant actions: Russia capturing Ukrainian territories, while Ukraine retaliated with strategic attacks.

Russian forces, covering significant ground in recent weeks, were reported to have seized a substantial portion of the Sumy region. Moscow's continued occupation efforts now focus on reaching the broader Dnipropetrovsk area. Ukraine's military remains resolute in its defense, intercepting Russian plans and maintaining strategic positions.

Disputes over military strategy extend to humanitarian issues, with Russia accusing Ukraine of delaying prisoner exchanges and the return of soldiers' bodies. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy criticized Russia's alleged manipulation of these sensitive matters, emphasizing continued efforts for swaps and reinforcing Ukraine's resilience in reporting ongoing conflicts to international observers.

