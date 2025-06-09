Tensions Rise as Israeli Navy Intercepts Freedom Flotilla Vessel
The Israeli navy has directed the Gaza-bound charity ship, Madleen, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, to alter its route. This directive comes as the vessel approaches a restricted maritime zone, drawing attention on social media where it has been called a "selfie yacht" by the Israeli foreign ministry.
The Israeli foreign ministry has branded the vessel a "selfie yacht" in a social media post on platform X, adding a touch of derision to the ongoing situation.
This development is part of the ongoing saga surrounding attempts by various groups to breach the blockade on Gaza, highlighting the enduring geopolitical complexities in the region.
