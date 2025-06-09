Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts Over Tragic Death in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy criticizes the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh following the death of a minor tribal girl. He alleges governmental failure in safeguarding women and questions the handling of her disappearance. The incident highlights concerns regarding law enforcement and political priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-06-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 11:22 IST
  India
  • India

In a charged political environment, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has pointed fingers at the TDP-led government of Andhra Pradesh over the death of a minor tribal girl in Anantapur district. The incident has raised significant concerns about the safety of women and girls in the region.

Reddy accused the government of failing in its duty to protect its citizens, particularly women and girls. He highlighted the negligence in the case of the minor girl, whose disappearance on June 3 ended tragically with her death under mysterious circumstances five days later.

The YSRCP leader targeted Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, alleging a breakdown in law and order and stressing that political vendettas are taking precedence over public safety. Meanwhile, police maintain the investigation follows legal protocols, dismissing any political context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

