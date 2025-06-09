Left Menu

Iraq-Kurdistan Oil Dispute Intensifies Amid Accusations and Tensions

The long-standing oil revenue dispute between Iraq's central government and the Kurdish region intensifies, with allegations of illegal deals and smuggling. Baghdad halts funding for Kurdish public salaries, labeling it as a collective punishment. The conflict traces back to unilateral oil exports by the Kurdish region in 2014.

The ongoing dispute between Iraq's central government in Baghdad and the Kurdish semi-autonomous region over oil revenue sharing has reached new tensions. Accusations are flying as Baghdad claims the Kurdish authorities are engaging in illegal deals and facilitating oil smuggling, prompting a halt in funding for Kurdish public sector salaries.

In a severe twist, the Iraqi Ministry of Finance declared it would cease salary payments in Kurdistan due to the region's failure to hand over oil and non-oil revenues as mandated by federal budget laws. The central Ministry of Oil further accused Irbil of contributing to financial losses by not delivering oil to the national company for export.

Meanwhile, Kurdish leaders are voicing strong backlash, with serious allegations against Baghdad regarding constitutional violations and unfair treatment toward the Kurdish population. The conflict persists as both sides refuse to reach a settlement, affecting thousands in the Kurdish region.

