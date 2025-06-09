Enhanced Safety for Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrims: New Surveillance Centre Launched

In a significant move to bolster security measures, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched a state-of-the-art surveillance control centre at the renowned Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The Integrated Command and Control Centre, located in the Reasi district's cave shrine, aims to ensure the protection and safety of visiting pilgrims. This development follows a joint security review by the Police, Army, and CRPF.

Equipped with 700 CCTV cameras and advanced features such as gesture and facial recognition, the Rs 20 crore facility signifies a new chapter in ensuring a safe pilgrimage experience.

