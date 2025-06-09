Left Menu

Tragic Honeymoon: The Mystery Behind Raja Raghuvanshi's Death

Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed during a honeymoon in Meghalaya, orchestrated by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, who surrendered to police. A Special Investigation Team has arrested multiple suspects. The incident, involving missing valuables and suspicious events, has prompted calls for a CBI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong/Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:48 IST
Raja Raghuvanshi, a tourist from Indore, was tragically killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. Allegedly orchestrated by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, the incident has sent shockwaves through the nation.

Sonam surrendered to Uttar Pradesh police, while three other suspects were arrested. DGP I Nongrang revealed the wife hired the men for this heinous act. Raghuvanshi's body was recovered from a gorge on June 2, after he and his wife went missing on May 23.

The case has sparked demands for a CBI investigation, amid accusations of negligence by Meghalaya police. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised the arrest efforts, yet the victim's family remains dissatisfied, citing ongoing concerns for Sonam's safety.

