Outrage Follows Sexual Harassment Incident at Government Home in Tamil Nadu

A troubling incident has emerged from a government home near Tambaram, where a 13-year-old inmate was reportedly sexually harassed by security staff, according to officials on Monday.

The accused, identified and arrested following the incident, resulted in comprehensive condemnation by political parties. The minor, sustaining leg injuries, underwent surgery at a local hospital, as detailed by Tamil Nadu's Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Geetha Jeevan.

In response, there are calls from various political leaders including AIADMK and BJP for security improvements in government homes. With the oversight guided by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the government underscores an unwavering stance on crimes against children and women, considering new protocols like appointing female security personnel.