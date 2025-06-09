India Increases Compensation for Border Area Damage in J&K

The Centre has sanctioned an additional Rs 25 crore to compensate for houses damaged due to Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's border regions, as part of Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently highlighted the enhanced compensation, offering Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for fully and partially-damaged houses respectively.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah facilitated the action, ensuring funds were swiftly released. Furthermore, the initiative extends compensation to border areas of Punjab. Shah also visited the Poonch district, distributing appointment letters to the kin of victims affected by cross-border fire.

To mitigate the impact, over 3.25 lakh people were evacuated, with many housed in equipped shelters. The administration deployed ambulances and civil-defense volunteers to aid affected communities. The response underscores a comprehensive approach to ensuring safety and assistance to the affected populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)