Maoist Leader Granted Bail Amidst Controversy

The Jharkhand High Court has granted bail to Kohram, the regional commander of the Maoist splinter group, Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC). Kohram, who is wanted in 37 cases, has played a significant role in the group's operations across Jharkhand.

The decision was made by a division bench consisting of Justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava. Kohram was accused of involvement in a terror funding case and extorting coal contractors and officials from private companies associated with the Amrapali Coal Project in Tandwa.

According to Kohram's counsel, other accused individuals in the case filed at the Sadar police station in Chatra had been granted bail previously. This precedent was cited to argue for Kohram's release. After deliberation, the bench decided to grant bail to Kohram.

