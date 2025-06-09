CBI Arrests Tax Official and Lawyer in Bribery Scandal
The CBI has detained a CGST superintendent and a tax lawyer in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly accepting a bribe to waive penalties on a private company. The superintendent, Nishan Singh Malli, and lawyer, Amit Khandelwal, were caught accepting a portion of a demanded Rs 4 lakh bribe.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken action against corruption by arresting two individuals involved in a bribery case in Uttar Pradesh. The accused include Nishan Singh Malli, a superintendent of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), and Amit Khandelwal, a tax lawyer. They allegedly accepted Rs 1 lakh as part of a larger bribe.
The offence involved the waiving of financial penalties imposed on a private company for failing to file GST returns. Malli, stationed at Gajrola with an additional charge of Amroha, supposedly demanded a Rs 4 lakh bribe with the assistance of Khandelwal, who represented the complaining businessman.
The businessman opposed the illegal demand and reported it to the CBI, who orchestrated a plan leading to the arrest of Malli and Khandelwal. The arrests were made in the act as the defendants received the first installment of the bribe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
