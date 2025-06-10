Canada Commits to Boosting Military Spending to Meet NATO Target
Canada is set to increase its military spending to meet NATO's 2% target earlier than planned, aiming for fiscal alignment and reducing reliance on the U.S. Prime Minister Carney highlights the importance of military investment amid rising security concerns and NATO pressures, sparking discussions on budget implications.
In a significant policy shift, Canada has vowed to increase its military expenditure to meet NATO's 2% target by the end of this fiscal year, five years ahead of schedule. Prime Minister Mark Carney underscored the urgency of this move, emphasizing the need to modernize Canada's military capabilities and lessen dependence on the United States.
Carney, during a speech in Toronto, expressed Canada's commitment to collaborating more closely with European defense industries. Ottawa currently allocates around 1.4% of its GDP to defense, a figure that has drawn criticism from the United States and other NATO allies. U.S. ambassador Pete Hoekstra lauded Canada's renewed commitment, asserting that it strengthens the alliance's ability to ensure global security.
To reach the 2% target, the Canadian government plans an additional expenditure of C$9 billion within the current fiscal year. This budget increase will focus on enhancing recruitment, equipment repairs, and forming new defense partnerships. Moving forward, Carney indicated that Canada's proportion of GDP spent on defense could rise further, despite budget constraints and increasing deficits.
