Tragic Incident: Jharkhand Man Accused of Killing Mother

In Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a man allegedly murdered his 70-year-old mother, Vinita Bhagat. The suspect, Srinath Bhagat, reportedly attacked her with a sharp weapon. Despite being rushed to hospitals, she succumbed to her injuries. Srinath has been arrested following his father's statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, authorities have reported that a man has allegedly murdered his septuagenarian mother, causing outrage in the local community. The tragic event took place on a Sunday night in the Upar Tola area, approximately 25 kilometers from the district's core.

According to Dhananjay Kumar Paswan, the Officer-in-Charge at Kowali police station, 70-year-old Vinita Bhagat was attacked by her 40-year-old son, Srinath Bhagat. The assault, described as unprovoked, involved Srinath using a sharp weapon. After the attack, police promptly responded to the scene and swiftly transported Vinita for medical attention.

Despite receiving initial treatment at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur, Vinita was later referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi. Tragically, she did not survive, succumbing to her injuries on Monday evening. Following the registration of a case based on his father's account, Srinath Bhagat has been arrested, shedding light on the complexities of familial violence.

