SIA Conducts Raids in Poonch: Crackdown on Narco-Terrorism

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) intensified its clampdown on narco-terrorism by raiding two residences in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday. This move is part of an investigation probing drug-related terrorism activities.

Officials reported that the SIA teams searched the homes of Mohd Jameel, also known as 'Akash,' and Amir Sohail in the village of Gagrian. The raids led to the confiscation of several digital devices and important documents believed to be linked to the case.

Initiated in 2022, the case focuses on the smuggling of a large quantity of narcotics from across the border. The illicit trade's proceeds were allegedly directed toward financing terrorist endeavors in the Union Territory.