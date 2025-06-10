Crackdown on Illegal Migrants: Delhi Police Detain 242 Bangladeshi Nationals
In a recent operation, Delhi Police detained 92 Bangladeshi nationals, raising this year's tally to 242. The raids followed intelligence reports about groups of illegal migrants at Mangolpuri railway line. Many cannot produce valid documents and deportation processes have begun.
In an intensified crackdown against illegal migration, the Delhi Police have detained 92 Bangladeshi nationals in outer Delhi, bringing the total number detained this year to 242, a senior official reported on Tuesday.
This enforcement action unfolded after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of illegal immigrant groups near the Mangolpuri railway line, preparing to flee. Responding to this, police forces intercepted the migrants as they attempted to disperse, seizing their luggage packed for departure.
With no valid travel or identity documents in hand, the detained individuals face deportation with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office actively involved. Most of the suspects reportedly came to India in search of better economic prospects, working in the private sector or as laborers.
