South Korea's New President Initiates Sweeping Investigations: Political Tensions Rise

In a decisive move, South Korea's freshly inaugurated President Lee Jae-myung has set the stage for comprehensive investigations into the contentious actions of his conservative predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol. The newly approved legislation targets Yoon's controversial martial law declaration and potential corruption involving his spouse.

The investigative efforts, spearheaded by special prosecutors commissioned by Lee, are likely to consume the early months of his presidency. They come in response to an alleged coup attempt and possible cover-ups during Yoon's term, increasing friction with conservative factions already weakened by recent political upsets.

Lee, who pledged unity in his campaign, now faces criticism for potentially exacerbating political divides while under the scrutiny of investigations himself. The political climate grows tense as lawmakers debate revisions to legislation affecting the prosecution of sitting presidents, creating a contentious atmosphere within the National Assembly.

