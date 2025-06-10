Injustice and Vindication: Siddharth Tiwari's Ordeal

Siddharth Tiwari was declared innocent after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) determined that false rape allegations were fueled by a personal feud, according to police reports issued on Tuesday.

Tragically, Tiwari's father, Rambabu, took his own life amid his son's wrongful detention and efforts to prove his innocence going in vain.

Local anger erupted post-investigation, leading to significant protests and a highway blockade. Multiple arrests have been made, with police pursuing others involved. Three officers were suspended for their mishandling of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)