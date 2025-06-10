Left Menu

Injustice and Vindication: Siddharth Tiwari's Ordeal

Siddharth Tiwari was cleared of false rape charges after an SIT revealed a personal rivalry was behind the allegations. His father, unable to bear the stigma, committed suicide. Protests erupted, leading to highway blockades. Police have arrested several individuals involved in the disturbances.

Kaushambi | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:14 IST
Siddharth Tiwari was declared innocent after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) determined that false rape allegations were fueled by a personal feud, according to police reports issued on Tuesday.

Tragically, Tiwari's father, Rambabu, took his own life amid his son's wrongful detention and efforts to prove his innocence going in vain.

Local anger erupted post-investigation, leading to significant protests and a highway blockade. Multiple arrests have been made, with police pursuing others involved. Three officers were suspended for their mishandling of the case.

