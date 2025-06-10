Britain Sanctions Far-Right Israeli Ministers for Incitement

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on two Israeli ministers from the far-right faction, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, marking a strong denunciation of their alleged incitement of violence against Palestinian communities. The British government announced this decision on Tuesday, citing unacceptable actions attributed to the ministers.

According to British foreign minister David Lammy, the measures reflect the UK's commitment to accountability, emphasizing the need to address extremist violence and human rights abuses. He stated, "Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights. These actions are not acceptable. This is why we have taken action now – to hold those responsible to account."

This diplomatic step signifies the UK's determination to respond to international human rights violations, holding foreign political leaders accountable for their actions. The move underscores Britain's broader commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.

