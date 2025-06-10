Britain Sanctions Far-Right Israeli Ministers for Incitement
Britain has imposed sanctions on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. This move comes as a response to their alleged incitement of violence against Palestinian communities, marking a significant diplomatic step by the UK to hold foreign political figures accountable for human rights abuses.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on two Israeli ministers from the far-right faction, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, marking a strong denunciation of their alleged incitement of violence against Palestinian communities. The British government announced this decision on Tuesday, citing unacceptable actions attributed to the ministers.
According to British foreign minister David Lammy, the measures reflect the UK's commitment to accountability, emphasizing the need to address extremist violence and human rights abuses. He stated, "Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights. These actions are not acceptable. This is why we have taken action now – to hold those responsible to account."
This diplomatic step signifies the UK's determination to respond to international human rights violations, holding foreign political leaders accountable for their actions. The move underscores Britain's broader commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Victoria's Machete Ban: A Bold Move Against Gang Violence
Palestinian Flag Soars at WHO: A Symbolic Step Toward International Recognition
UN agency for Palestinian refugees says Israeli protesters have broken into its compound in east Jerusalem, reports AP.
Palestinian Flag Triumph: A Symbolic Win at WHO Assembly
Jerusalem Flag March Sparks Violence and Tensions