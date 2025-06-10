Left Menu

Britain Sanctions Far-Right Israeli Ministers for Incitement

Britain has imposed sanctions on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. This move comes as a response to their alleged incitement of violence against Palestinian communities, marking a significant diplomatic step by the UK to hold foreign political figures accountable for human rights abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:31 IST
Britain Sanctions Far-Right Israeli Ministers for Incitement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on two Israeli ministers from the far-right faction, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, marking a strong denunciation of their alleged incitement of violence against Palestinian communities. The British government announced this decision on Tuesday, citing unacceptable actions attributed to the ministers.

According to British foreign minister David Lammy, the measures reflect the UK's commitment to accountability, emphasizing the need to address extremist violence and human rights abuses. He stated, "Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights. These actions are not acceptable. This is why we have taken action now – to hold those responsible to account."

This diplomatic step signifies the UK's determination to respond to international human rights violations, holding foreign political leaders accountable for their actions. The move underscores Britain's broader commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025