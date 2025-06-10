Stalemate in Gaza: Negotiations for Hostage Release Face Obstacles
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reported 'significant progress' in efforts to free hostages in Gaza, yet cautions against optimism. Despite mediation attempts by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, negotiations between Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked, with both parties steadfast on their demands and mutual accusations stalling resolutions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that there has been 'significant progress' in efforts to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza. However, he advised against raising hopes prematurely, indicating that reaching a deal remains uncertain. Although the United States, Egypt, and Qatar are mediating to restore a ceasefire, both Israel and Hamas are entrenched in their demands, hindering any agreement.
Netanyahu, facing pressure from his right-wing coalition, has refrained from sharing specifics about the negotiations. A source close to the talks revealed that while Washington is pushing for a swift resolution, offering assurances to Hamas, optimism remains limited among Israeli officials. The U.S. urges a prompt agreement, yet responses from Hamas and several involved parties remain pending.
As the conflict rages, Israel maintains its stance of continuing military operations until all hostages are freed and Hamas is dismantled. Meanwhile, Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007, proposes relinquishing governance in favor of a non-partisan technocratic committee but remains unwilling to disarm. Discussions of a potential 60-day ceasefire, proposed by the U.S., face pushback as Hamas demands modifications. This impasse remains despite catastrophic casualty figures, with over 54,000 Palestinians reportedly killed since the conflict's escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
