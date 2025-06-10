Left Menu

Stalemate in Gaza: Negotiations for Hostage Release Face Obstacles

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reported 'significant progress' in efforts to free hostages in Gaza, yet cautions against optimism. Despite mediation attempts by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, negotiations between Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked, with both parties steadfast on their demands and mutual accusations stalling resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:50 IST
Stalemate in Gaza: Negotiations for Hostage Release Face Obstacles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that there has been 'significant progress' in efforts to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza. However, he advised against raising hopes prematurely, indicating that reaching a deal remains uncertain. Although the United States, Egypt, and Qatar are mediating to restore a ceasefire, both Israel and Hamas are entrenched in their demands, hindering any agreement.

Netanyahu, facing pressure from his right-wing coalition, has refrained from sharing specifics about the negotiations. A source close to the talks revealed that while Washington is pushing for a swift resolution, offering assurances to Hamas, optimism remains limited among Israeli officials. The U.S. urges a prompt agreement, yet responses from Hamas and several involved parties remain pending.

As the conflict rages, Israel maintains its stance of continuing military operations until all hostages are freed and Hamas is dismantled. Meanwhile, Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007, proposes relinquishing governance in favor of a non-partisan technocratic committee but remains unwilling to disarm. Discussions of a potential 60-day ceasefire, proposed by the U.S., face pushback as Hamas demands modifications. This impasse remains despite catastrophic casualty figures, with over 54,000 Palestinians reportedly killed since the conflict's escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025