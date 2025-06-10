Left Menu

Mumbai Police Crack Down on Mephedrone Manufacturing Racket

Mumbai Police dismantled a mephedrone manufacturing and distribution network, apprehending three individuals, including a chemistry postgraduate. The raid in Palghar district yielded drugs worth Rs 22.64 lakh and raw materials. The investigation continues to uncover the extent of the operations and associated personnel.

Mumbai Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated mephedrone manufacturing and distribution ring, arresting three key suspects, including a chemistry postgraduate.

The raid, conducted at a chemical lab in Palghar district, resulted in the seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 22.64 lakh and substantial raw materials for its production.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to uncover the full scale of the drug network and its associates.

