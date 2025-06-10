Mumbai Police Crack Down on Mephedrone Manufacturing Racket
Mumbai Police dismantled a mephedrone manufacturing and distribution network, apprehending three individuals, including a chemistry postgraduate. The raid in Palghar district yielded drugs worth Rs 22.64 lakh and raw materials. The investigation continues to uncover the extent of the operations and associated personnel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated mephedrone manufacturing and distribution ring, arresting three key suspects, including a chemistry postgraduate.
The raid, conducted at a chemical lab in Palghar district, resulted in the seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 22.64 lakh and substantial raw materials for its production.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to uncover the full scale of the drug network and its associates.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
YSRCP Protests Former Minister's Arrest Amidst Political Tensions
CRPF Personnel Arrested for Espionage with Pakistan
Amritsar Police Crack Down on Kishan Gang: Four Arrested in Murder Case
Former Engineer Arrested for Alleged Land Fraud in Odisha
Arrests Made in Akali Councillor Murder: Punjab Police Strike Against Crime Network