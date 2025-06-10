Tragic Road Accident in Kenya Claims Lives of Keralite Tourists
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow over the death of at least five Keralites in a road accident in Kenya. The accident involved a tourist bus carrying 28 Indian nationals, possibly losing control and falling into a gorge. Coordination efforts are underway for support and assistance.
Country:
India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed profound grief following the tragic road accident in Kenya that claimed the lives of several Keralites. The Chief Minister's Office relayed that a tourist bus carrying Indian nationals, including residents of Kerala, met with an accident near Nairobi.
The incident occurred on June 9, when the bus reportedly went out of control and plunged into a gorge, according to reports by the Gulf Times. While at least five deaths have been feared, the identities of the deceased are still being verified.
Efforts are underway to assist the injured and repatriate bodies with the involvement of the Kerala Association of Kenya, Loka Kerala Sabha, and NORKA Roots. The Chief Minister assured families of the victims of all possible support in these difficult times.
