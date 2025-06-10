Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident in Kenya Claims Lives of Keralite Tourists

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep sorrow over the death of at least five Keralites in a road accident in Kenya. The accident involved a tourist bus carrying 28 Indian nationals, possibly losing control and falling into a gorge. Coordination efforts are underway for support and assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:00 IST
Tragic Road Accident in Kenya Claims Lives of Keralite Tourists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed profound grief following the tragic road accident in Kenya that claimed the lives of several Keralites. The Chief Minister's Office relayed that a tourist bus carrying Indian nationals, including residents of Kerala, met with an accident near Nairobi.

The incident occurred on June 9, when the bus reportedly went out of control and plunged into a gorge, according to reports by the Gulf Times. While at least five deaths have been feared, the identities of the deceased are still being verified.

Efforts are underway to assist the injured and repatriate bodies with the involvement of the Kerala Association of Kenya, Loka Kerala Sabha, and NORKA Roots. The Chief Minister assured families of the victims of all possible support in these difficult times.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025