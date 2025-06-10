Tragic Road Accident in Kenya Claims Lives of Keralite Tourists

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed profound grief following the tragic road accident in Kenya that claimed the lives of several Keralites. The Chief Minister's Office relayed that a tourist bus carrying Indian nationals, including residents of Kerala, met with an accident near Nairobi.

The incident occurred on June 9, when the bus reportedly went out of control and plunged into a gorge, according to reports by the Gulf Times. While at least five deaths have been feared, the identities of the deceased are still being verified.

Efforts are underway to assist the injured and repatriate bodies with the involvement of the Kerala Association of Kenya, Loka Kerala Sabha, and NORKA Roots. The Chief Minister assured families of the victims of all possible support in these difficult times.