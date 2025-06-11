Left Menu

Escalation and Tension: National Guard's New Role in LA Immigration Arrests

National Guard troops are providing protection for immigration agents in Los Angeles as arrests intensify, marking an expanded role under President Trump's administration. Tensions rise as California Governor Gavin Newsom seeks court intervention, opposing the military deployment amidst protests. The federal government's enforcement strategy faces criticism for escalating unrest in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 05:47 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

National Guard troops have commenced protection roles for immigration officers arresting individuals in Los Angeles, marking an expansion of their duties previously confined to safeguarding federal properties.

Photos from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Tuesday show National Guard alongside ICE officers during detentions, with ICE stating the troops ensure perimeter security and personnel protection for ongoing enforcement operations.

This shift situates the troops nearer to law enforcement realms like deportations, roles President Trump has championed. California Governor Gavin Newsom has legally contested the practice, arguing it exacerbates tensions, resulting in a set legal hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

