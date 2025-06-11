Escalation and Tension: National Guard's New Role in LA Immigration Arrests
National Guard troops are providing protection for immigration agents in Los Angeles as arrests intensify, marking an expanded role under President Trump's administration. Tensions rise as California Governor Gavin Newsom seeks court intervention, opposing the military deployment amidst protests. The federal government's enforcement strategy faces criticism for escalating unrest in the city.
- Country:
- United States
National Guard troops have commenced protection roles for immigration officers arresting individuals in Los Angeles, marking an expansion of their duties previously confined to safeguarding federal properties.
Photos from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Tuesday show National Guard alongside ICE officers during detentions, with ICE stating the troops ensure perimeter security and personnel protection for ongoing enforcement operations.
This shift situates the troops nearer to law enforcement realms like deportations, roles President Trump has championed. California Governor Gavin Newsom has legally contested the practice, arguing it exacerbates tensions, resulting in a set legal hearing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Faces Trump Administration's Immigration Policy Challenge
Supreme Court Faces Trump Administration's Controversial Deportation Appeal
U.S. Supreme Court Faces Trump Administration's Bold Deportation Gambit
Glacier Tragedy Strikes Swiss Village: A Devastating Avalanche of Ice and Rock
Construction equipment industry likely to register double-digit growth in FY26: ICEMA