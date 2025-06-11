Mayor Karen Bass Enforces LA Curfew Amid Rising Unrest
Mayor Karen Bass declared a curfew for downtown Los Angeles to prevent vandalism and looting after 23 businesses were targeted. The curfew, effective from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning, does not apply to residents, homeless individuals, media, or emergency personnel. National Guard troops assist federal officers amid ongoing protests.
In response to escalating unrest, Mayor Karen Bass imposed a curfew on downtown Los Angeles as a deterrent against vandalism and looting, following the looting of 23 businesses. The curfew, set to run from 8 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday, accompanies a local emergency declaration.
Spanning a 1 square mile area, the curfew covers regions of downtown Los Angeles where protests have flared since Friday. Notably, the restrictions exempt residents in the designated area, as well as homeless individuals, media, and public safety or emergency personnel, as outlined by Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell.
Meanwhile, National Guard troops have been mobilized to protect federal officers engaged in enforcing immigration laws, a shift from their prior focus on safeguarding federal properties, aligning with broader law enforcement escalations promised by the Trump administration.
