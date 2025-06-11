Escalating Violence in Gaza: Tragedy at Humanitarian Aid Site
Israeli military strikes killed 35 Palestinians in Gaza, primarily at a U.S-backed aid site. Despite international mediation attempts for a ceasefire, both Israel and Hamas are unwavering in their demands. The conflict followed a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, leading to significant casualties on both sides.
In a tragic turn of events, Israeli military strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 35 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with the majority killed at a U.S-backed humanitarian aid site in central Gaza, according to local health officials.
Medical personnel reported that 25 fatalities occurred as individuals approached an aid site near the former settlement of Netzarim, with dozens more wounded. In other attacks, 10 casualties were noted in Khan Younis, located in the southern part of the enclave.
The ongoing conflict, triggered by a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, has resulted in devastating losses, with attempts at mediation by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar proving unsuccessful.
