Escalating Violence in Gaza: Tragedy at Humanitarian Aid Site

In a tragic turn of events, Israeli military strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 35 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with the majority killed at a U.S-backed humanitarian aid site in central Gaza, according to local health officials.

Medical personnel reported that 25 fatalities occurred as individuals approached an aid site near the former settlement of Netzarim, with dozens more wounded. In other attacks, 10 casualties were noted in Khan Younis, located in the southern part of the enclave.

The ongoing conflict, triggered by a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, has resulted in devastating losses, with attempts at mediation by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar proving unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)