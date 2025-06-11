Land Dispute Sparks Violence at Tea Stall
A violent altercation over a land dispute at a tea stall led to the alleged assault of three individuals and property damage. The group involved also reportedly threatened customers based on their appearance. A case has been registered under various charges, and an investigation is underway.
Violence erupted at a local tea stall as a group allegedly assaulted three individuals and damaged property, fueling tension over a land dispute, according to police reports on Wednesday.
The group is accused of threatening customers based on their appearance and forcing one victim to chant a religious slogan. The alleged incident unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday.
A case was filed at Raidurgam police station under charges of promoting religious enmity, rioting, and attempt to murder, linking the violent confrontation to ongoing land disagreements. Three suspects have been identified, with investigations progressing.
