Drug Traffickers Nabbed with Over 300 Grams of Heroin in Delhi

Two drug traffickers have been apprehended in Shahdara, Delhi, as police seized over 300 grams of heroin, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

Acting on intelligence, law enforcement officials set a trap near SDN Hospital on June 9, when they intercepted the traffickers' vehicle at 6.45 pm. The suspects, Athar and Babu Khan, residents of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, were taken into custody.

Authorities recovered 296.59 grams of heroin from Athar and 26.66 grams from Khan during the search. The accused have divulged the identities of their suppliers, and investigations are currently underway.