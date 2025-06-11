Drug Traffickers Nabbed with Over 300 Grams of Heroin in Delhi
Two drug traffickers, Athar and Babu Khan, were arrested in Delhi’s Shahdara with over 300 grams of heroin. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted their car near SDN Hospital, finding heroin in their possession. Investigations are ongoing as the suspects have revealed their suppliers.
Two drug traffickers have been apprehended in Shahdara, Delhi, as police seized over 300 grams of heroin, an official confirmed on Wednesday.
Acting on intelligence, law enforcement officials set a trap near SDN Hospital on June 9, when they intercepted the traffickers' vehicle at 6.45 pm. The suspects, Athar and Babu Khan, residents of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, were taken into custody.
Authorities recovered 296.59 grams of heroin from Athar and 26.66 grams from Khan during the search. The accused have divulged the identities of their suppliers, and investigations are currently underway.
