Teen's Harrowing Ordeal: Abduction and Assault in Dombivli

A 16-year-old boy in Dombivli was abducted and assaulted by four men over a past dispute. The attackers, aged 21-23, kidnapped the teenager, severely beat him, and stabbed him multiple times. Police registered a case but have yet to make any arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Dombivli as a 16-year-old boy was brutally abducted and assaulted by four men, police report. The horrifying event occurred Monday evening when the teenager left for tuition, only to be accosted by his attackers.

The assailants, aged 21 to 23, had previously disputed with the boy. They forced him into a vehicle, transported him to the isolated Bhopar area, and subjected him to a severe beating.

One assailant reportedly stabbed him several times, later threatening his father's safety. Police have filed a First Information Report encompassing charges of kidnapping, grievous hurt, criminal intimidation, and attempted murder, but no arrests have been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

