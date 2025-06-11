Unidentified Body Found in Swaroop Nagar Sparks Murder Investigation

An unidentified naked male body was discovered in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar near the Gayatri Gaushala area early Wednesday morning, prompting police to launch a murder investigation.

The local police station received a call at 7.15 am, finding the body near a property dealer's office. The victim, perceived to be between 25 to 30 years of age, bore significant injuries, indicating potential assault before being left at the location.

With no identification documents found and locals unable to recognize the victim, police are attempting to ascertain the man's identity through local inquiries and CCTV footage. Post-mortem analysis is underway at BJRM Hospital.