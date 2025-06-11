Unidentified Body Found in Swaroop Nagar Sparks Murder Investigation
The discovery of a naked male body in Swaroop Nagar, Delhi, has prompted a murder investigation. With visible injuries, the victim's body suggests assault before being dumped. Police aim to identify the man through inquiries and CCTV footage, having no identification found on the scene.
An unidentified naked male body was discovered in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar near the Gayatri Gaushala area early Wednesday morning, prompting police to launch a murder investigation.
The local police station received a call at 7.15 am, finding the body near a property dealer's office. The victim, perceived to be between 25 to 30 years of age, bore significant injuries, indicating potential assault before being left at the location.
With no identification documents found and locals unable to recognize the victim, police are attempting to ascertain the man's identity through local inquiries and CCTV footage. Post-mortem analysis is underway at BJRM Hospital.
