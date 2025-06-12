Rumbling Borders: Armenia and Azerbaijan's Strained Peace Prospects
Nightly gunfire frightens Khnatsakh residents, as Azerbaijani troops allegedly fire across the Armenian border. The longstanding Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, rooted in territorial and ethnic disputes, threatens stability in the Caucasus, an important region for global energy corridors. Experts warn that recent developments may destabilize tenuous peace agreements.
Residents of Khnatsakh in Armenia endure tense nights filled with the echo of gunfire, allegedly fired by Azerbaijani troops from positions across the border. Despite Azerbaijani denials, reports indicate bullets frequently hit local houses. The ongoing ceasefire violations escalate fears, amid a fraught Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.
The historical animosity between Armenia and Azerbaijan stems from territorial and ethnic conflicts, significantly affecting the Caucasus region which is crucial for energy routes. Rising tensions threaten potential new clashes, despite a 2026 peace treaty draft and demarcation efforts being in progress to resolve shared border disputes.
Experts highlight that Azerbaijan, bolstered by demographic and strategic advantages, may resist swift peace resolutions, leveraging tensions to pressure Armenia into concessions. While war remains a significant risk, strategic local skirmishes are more likely as power dynamics in the region shift toward Azerbaijan.
