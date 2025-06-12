Left Menu

Taiwanese Court Jails Chinese Captain Over Undersea Cable Incident

A Taiwanese court sentenced a Chinese ship captain to three years in prison for damaging undersea cables off Taiwan. The captain, identified as Wang, allegedly caused the damage by ordering an anchor drop. The incident caused significant repair costs for Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:21 IST
Taiwanese Court Jails Chinese Captain Over Undersea Cable Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A Taiwanese court has handed a three-year prison sentence to the captain of a Chinese-flagged ship, following the intentional damage of undersea cables off Taiwan's coast. The ship, Hong Tai 58, was registered in Togo and involved in the incident in February that raised alarms among Taiwanese officials.

The court, located in Tainan city, identified the captain by his surname, Wang. He was found guilty of ordering the anchor drop that resulted in the cable damage, despite his claims of mere negligence. Wang plans to appeal the decision.

The damaged cables cost Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom over T$17 million in repairs. The verdict follows Taiwan's concerns over increased sea cable disruptions, with China previously accusing Taiwan of politicizing the incident without clear evidence.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025