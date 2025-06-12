Supreme Court Denies Halt to Andhra Pradesh Teacher Exams
The Supreme Court refused to halt teacher recruitment exams in Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing they're midway and not within its expertise to stop. Justices questioned why the plea wasn't first directed to the state's High Court, which reopens soon. The exams involve over a lakh aspirants for 16,000 posts.
The Supreme Court, on Thursday, dismissed a plea to stop the ongoing teacher recruitment examinations in Andhra Pradesh. The court highlighted that it was not within its purview to intervene midway in this process.
During the hearing, Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan questioned why the plea wasn't initially presented to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The petitioner's counsel justified the action citing the high court's summer break.
Despite acknowledging the proposed district-level recruitment strategy, the bench maintained the examinations' continuity, as over a lakh candidates had already participated for the 16,000 vacancies, spanning from June 6 to July 6.
