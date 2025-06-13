Judge Halts Trump's Troop Deployment in L.A.
A U.S. judge temporarily blocks President Trump's deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles, siding with California Governor Gavin Newsom. The legal battle emphasizes the political tension over Trump's handling of immigration enforcement and presidential power. The administration appeals the decision, maintaining military presence on city streets.
A federal judge has temporarily prohibited President Donald Trump from deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles, following protests over increased immigration enforcement. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled that the Guard's mobilization was unlawful, reverting control to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who challenged the deployment.
Judge Breyer noted the Los Angeles protests do not constitute a "rebellion," contradicting Trump's justification for the troop presence. The ruling challenges the administration's portrayal of the protests and underscores the tension between federal and state authority during this period of heightened political polarization.
The Trump administration has filed an appeal against the decision, while military forces remain active, with both the National Guard and Marines supporting federal police operations in the city. Governor Newsom is optimistic that the ruling will be upheld, affirming the state's autonomy in managing the situation.
