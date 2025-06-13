Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump's Troop Deployment in L.A.

A U.S. judge temporarily blocks President Trump's deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles, siding with California Governor Gavin Newsom. The legal battle emphasizes the political tension over Trump's handling of immigration enforcement and presidential power. The administration appeals the decision, maintaining military presence on city streets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 07:31 IST
Judge Halts Trump's Troop Deployment in L.A.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has temporarily prohibited President Donald Trump from deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles, following protests over increased immigration enforcement. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled that the Guard's mobilization was unlawful, reverting control to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who challenged the deployment.

Judge Breyer noted the Los Angeles protests do not constitute a "rebellion," contradicting Trump's justification for the troop presence. The ruling challenges the administration's portrayal of the protests and underscores the tension between federal and state authority during this period of heightened political polarization.

The Trump administration has filed an appeal against the decision, while military forces remain active, with both the National Guard and Marines supporting federal police operations in the city. Governor Newsom is optimistic that the ruling will be upheld, affirming the state's autonomy in managing the situation.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025