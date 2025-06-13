Israel's Determination: Independent Strike Decisions on Iran
Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, stated that although Israel maintains dialogue with the U.S., its decision to strike Iran is an independent choice. Danon emphasized this during a CNN interview, refraining from speculating about potential U.S. assistance amid Iranian retaliation.
Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, reiterated that Israel's decision to launch a strike on Iran remains independent, despite ongoing discussions with the United States.
In a CNN interview, Danon was questioned about whether Israel anticipates U.S. support in the event of an Iranian counterattack.
He notably avoided speculation, emphasizing the sovereignty of Israel's actions, as reported on Thursday U.S. time and early Friday in the Middle East.
