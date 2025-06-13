Left Menu

Israel's Determination: Independent Strike Decisions on Iran

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, stated that although Israel maintains dialogue with the U.S., its decision to strike Iran is an independent choice. Danon emphasized this during a CNN interview, refraining from speculating about potential U.S. assistance amid Iranian retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2025 07:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 07:37 IST
Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, reiterated that Israel's decision to launch a strike on Iran remains independent, despite ongoing discussions with the United States.

In a CNN interview, Danon was questioned about whether Israel anticipates U.S. support in the event of an Iranian counterattack.

He notably avoided speculation, emphasizing the sovereignty of Israel's actions, as reported on Thursday U.S. time and early Friday in the Middle East.

