Israel's Determination: Independent Strike Decisions on Iran

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, reiterated that Israel's decision to launch a strike on Iran remains independent, despite ongoing discussions with the United States.

In a CNN interview, Danon was questioned about whether Israel anticipates U.S. support in the event of an Iranian counterattack.

He notably avoided speculation, emphasizing the sovereignty of Israel's actions, as reported on Thursday U.S. time and early Friday in the Middle East.