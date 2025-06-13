Left Menu

IIT Student Arrested in Shocking Assault Case

A 23-year-old student from IIT Kharagpur has been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old differently abled girl. The arrest followed a complaint by the girl's mother, and a case is lodged under BNS and POCSO. The investigation revealed disturbing evidence on the accused's phone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:20 IST
IIT Student Arrested in Shocking Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has been apprehended by police in Thane, Maharashtra, amid allegations of raping a 13-year-old girl. Authorities took action following a complaint filed by the victim's mother, leading to a formal case under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The young victim, who is differently abled, was allegedly lured by the accused with promises of new clothing before the reported assault. The suspect resides in Thane's Kalwa area, where the distressing incident purportedly occurred.

In a disturbing turn, investigators have uncovered video evidence on the suspect's mobile device showing the assault, along with other objectionable media involving different women. Authorities are expanding the investigation to determine if there are additional victims, as they suspect the accused may have a history of targeting women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025