IIT Student Arrested in Shocking Assault Case

A 23-year-old student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has been apprehended by police in Thane, Maharashtra, amid allegations of raping a 13-year-old girl. Authorities took action following a complaint filed by the victim's mother, leading to a formal case under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The young victim, who is differently abled, was allegedly lured by the accused with promises of new clothing before the reported assault. The suspect resides in Thane's Kalwa area, where the distressing incident purportedly occurred.

In a disturbing turn, investigators have uncovered video evidence on the suspect's mobile device showing the assault, along with other objectionable media involving different women. Authorities are expanding the investigation to determine if there are additional victims, as they suspect the accused may have a history of targeting women.

(With inputs from agencies.)