Israeli Air Force Executes Precision Strikes on Iranian Targets

All Israeli pilots involved in Friday's targeted strike on Iran have safely returned home, an Israeli military official confirmed. The operation focused on disabling Iranian ballistic missiles directed at Israel.

In an anonymous briefing to foreign reporters, the official detailed the air force's simultaneous strikes, which aimed at multiple strategic targets.

Israel's readiness for prolonged confrontation hinges on Iran's response, as over 100 Iranian drones have already been intercepted. Officials remain vigilant as tensions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)