Russia Condemns Israeli Strikes on Iran, Calls for Diplomatic Solutions

In a pointed rebuke, Russia has denounced Israel's recent military strikes on Iran, labeling them unprovoked and a breach of the United Nations charter. The Kremlin further accused Israel of disrupting diplomatic negotiations aimed at alleviating Western apprehensions regarding Iran's nuclear aspirations.

The attack reportedly targeted nuclear sites, ballistic missile factories, and military leaders in Iran, as part of Israel's preventive measures against Tehran developing nuclear weaponry. Despite tensions, the Bushehr nuclear power plant, constructed by Russia, remained unaffected, according to initial reports.

Criticizing Israel and the West for what it described as anti-Iranian "hysteria," Russia called for restraint, emphasizing that diplomacy remained the only feasible solution to de-escalate these rising tensions. Hence, Moscow highlighted ongoing efforts, including potential talks between the United States and Iran in Oman.

