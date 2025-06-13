Britain Updates Travel Guidance Amid Middle East Tensions

The British government has issued a critical update to its travel guidance for Israel, citing potential rapid escalation after Israeli military strikes targeted nuclear and military sites in Iran.

According to the government, there is a significant risk of quick escalation and potential missile fire. The updated travel guidance now includes similar warnings for the occupied Palestinian territories.

Additional travel advisories were revised for several Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Syria, as tensions might spread beyond the initial conflict zone.

