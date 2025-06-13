U.S. Troops on American Streets as Controversial Immigration Policies Spark Protests

In a rare domestic deployment, U.S. Marines were sent to Los Angeles as protests over President Donald Trump's immigration policy continued to escalate nationwide. The court's recent decision in favor of maintaining the National Guard in Los Angeles has sparked further unrest.

The federal deployment comprises 200 Marines to guard a downtown federal building, with potential expansion to 700 troops. Despite tensions, there have been no reported detentions by either military or National Guard forces, according to Army Major General Scott Sherman.

The nationwide protests, including those in New York and Chicago, reflect antagonism towards a perceived authoritarian tactic. A Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates a divided public sentiment, with 48% supporting military deployment for order and 41% opposed.