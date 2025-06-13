U.S. Troops on American Streets as Controversial Immigration Policies Spark Protests
The deployment of U.S. Marines in Los Angeles marks a rare domestic military usage amidst national protests over President Trump's immigration policies. The ruling in favor of Trump's use of the National Guard has fueled demonstrations, with many Americans divided on military involvement in civil matters.
In a rare domestic deployment, U.S. Marines were sent to Los Angeles as protests over President Donald Trump's immigration policy continued to escalate nationwide. The court's recent decision in favor of maintaining the National Guard in Los Angeles has sparked further unrest.
The federal deployment comprises 200 Marines to guard a downtown federal building, with potential expansion to 700 troops. Despite tensions, there have been no reported detentions by either military or National Guard forces, according to Army Major General Scott Sherman.
The nationwide protests, including those in New York and Chicago, reflect antagonism towards a perceived authoritarian tactic. A Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates a divided public sentiment, with 48% supporting military deployment for order and 41% opposed.
ALSO READ
Massive Security Deployment for Amarnath Yatra 2023
Balochistan Shutdown Protests Civilians' Deaths Amid Alleged Extrajudicial Killings
Free Baloch Movement Marks Nuclear Test Anniversary with Global Protests
Global Protests Demand Justice for Balochistan
Shifting Strategy: US Troop Deployments in Asia Amid Rising Tensions