Left Menu

U.S. Troops on American Streets as Controversial Immigration Policies Spark Protests

The deployment of U.S. Marines in Los Angeles marks a rare domestic military usage amidst national protests over President Trump's immigration policies. The ruling in favor of Trump's use of the National Guard has fueled demonstrations, with many Americans divided on military involvement in civil matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:52 IST
U.S. Troops on American Streets as Controversial Immigration Policies Spark Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rare domestic deployment, U.S. Marines were sent to Los Angeles as protests over President Donald Trump's immigration policy continued to escalate nationwide. The court's recent decision in favor of maintaining the National Guard in Los Angeles has sparked further unrest.

The federal deployment comprises 200 Marines to guard a downtown federal building, with potential expansion to 700 troops. Despite tensions, there have been no reported detentions by either military or National Guard forces, according to Army Major General Scott Sherman.

The nationwide protests, including those in New York and Chicago, reflect antagonism towards a perceived authoritarian tactic. A Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates a divided public sentiment, with 48% supporting military deployment for order and 41% opposed.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025