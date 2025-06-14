U.S. Military's Rare Domestic Deployment Sparks Controversy
U.S. Marines have been deployed in Los Angeles in response to protests over immigration raids, marking a rare domestic use of military forces. About 200 Marines will protect a federal building, amid widespread demonstrations. The move has sparked backlash, with opponents labeling it as authoritarianism.
In a rare domestic deployment, U.S. Marines have been stationed in Los Angeles following public protests against immigration raids. The military's presence, involving 200 Marines tasked with defending a federal building, has fueled debates about federal overreach and authoritarian tactics.
This decision coincides with nationwide demonstrations, as the use of military forces to manage civil unrest stirs memories of previous instances like the 1992 Los Angeles riots. Despite the unrest, the soldiers are not involved in direct law enforcement activities, according to officials.
The deployment has sparked diverse reactions, with notable pushback from Democratic leaders and civil rights groups. A contentious court ruling temporarily upholds the military presence, while public opinion remains divided on the appropriateness of such measures.
