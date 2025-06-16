Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Tragic Fall: Hotel Plunge Claims Young Life

Kaushal, a 30-year-old man, died after falling from a hotel's fourth floor in Sector 49. The circumstances of his fall remain suspicious. His friend Kuldeep took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Authorities are investigating the incident, and Kaushal's family has been informed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:39 IST
Kaushal
  • Country:
  • India

Mystery shrouds the tragic death of a 30-year-old man named Kaushal, who fell from the fourth floor of a hotel in Sector 49, according to police reports released on Monday.

Investigations reveal that Kaushal had visited friends employed at the hotel and stayed overnight. Late Sunday night, he plummeted to his death under suspicious conditions. His friend Kuldeep, along with others, rushed him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The police have informed Kaushal's family of the incident, and a post-mortem has been ordered as investigations continue to uncover the details surrounding this perplexing event.

