Mystery Surrounds Tragic Fall: Hotel Plunge Claims Young Life

Mystery shrouds the tragic death of a 30-year-old man named Kaushal, who fell from the fourth floor of a hotel in Sector 49, according to police reports released on Monday.

Investigations reveal that Kaushal had visited friends employed at the hotel and stayed overnight. Late Sunday night, he plummeted to his death under suspicious conditions. His friend Kuldeep, along with others, rushed him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The police have informed Kaushal's family of the incident, and a post-mortem has been ordered as investigations continue to uncover the details surrounding this perplexing event.

