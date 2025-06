FATF Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: A New Focus on Terror Financing

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack on Monday, highlighting the essential role of financial support in facilitating such acts of terrorism. This rare condemnation underscores the importance of monitoring and regulating financial channels to prevent terror financing.

FATF announced plans to release a comprehensive report on terror financing cases, with a focus on state-sponsored terrorism, a nod to the allegations against Pakistan's involvement in supporting terrorist activities. The watchdog's move comes as India prepares a dossier to argue for Pakistan's grey-listing, citing continuous support for terrorism.

The upcoming FATF meetings promise new strategic measures against terror financing, aiming to enhance global cooperation against the threat. By organizing webinars, FATF seeks to involve both public and private sectors in staying vigilant against emerging threats, reinforcing the global stance against terror funding networks.

