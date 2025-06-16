Himachal's Leap into Overseas Employment

The Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) has been granted a recruitment agent license by the Ministry of External Affairs, officials announced on Monday. This authorization empowers HPSEDC to carry out overseas recruitment in accordance with international employment standards.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hailed this decision as a landmark achievement for Himachal Pradesh, elevating the state to a pivotal role in facilitating overseas employment directly through a state entity, rather than private agencies.

According to Sukhu, this initiative is designed to protect job seekers from exploitation by private agents, offering them genuine opportunities and ensuring adherence to international employment norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)