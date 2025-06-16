Left Menu

Himachal's Leap into Overseas Employment

The Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) has received a recruitment agent license from the Ministry of External Affairs, enabling it to conduct overseas recruitment activities. This move is positioned to offer genuine employment opportunities abroad while preventing job seekers from being misled by private agents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:48 IST
Himachal's Leap into Overseas Employment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) has been granted a recruitment agent license by the Ministry of External Affairs, officials announced on Monday. This authorization empowers HPSEDC to carry out overseas recruitment in accordance with international employment standards.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hailed this decision as a landmark achievement for Himachal Pradesh, elevating the state to a pivotal role in facilitating overseas employment directly through a state entity, rather than private agencies.

According to Sukhu, this initiative is designed to protect job seekers from exploitation by private agents, offering them genuine opportunities and ensuring adherence to international employment norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025