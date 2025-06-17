Left Menu

Strategic Alliance: Shoigu and Kim's Diplomatic Dance

Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s Security Council secretary, engages in pivotal talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in North Korea. Discussions likely revolve around bolstering their strategic partnership, which included military cooperation in Ukraine. Western intelligence agencies have reported North Korean military casualties, while weapons transfers are under scrutiny.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a recent visit to North Korea. This marked their second meeting in less than two weeks, according to reports by Russian news agency Interfax.

The discussions between Shoigu and Kim, who have previously met several times this year, raise speculation about the subjects at hand, particularly after last year's strategic partnership treaty and mutual defense pact signed by Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The treaty has already seen North Korean involvement in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Despite Western intelligence reports of North Korean casualties and accusations of weapons transfers, both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied such claims, while continuing to reinforce their alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

