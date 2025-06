Tensions Escalate Between Israel and Iran: Russia's Mediation Offer Rejected

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday its observation of Israel's reluctance for mediation efforts in its conflict with Iran, which enters its fifth day amid intense escalation.

Israel initiated hostilities with a surprise aerial assault last week, leading to the fatalities of nearly all of Iran's upper military hierarchy and prominent nuclear scientists. Iran counterattacked with strikes on Israeli urban centers, prompting Russian calls for 'maximum restraint' from both sides.

Despite having a strategic partnership pact with Iran, Russia affirmed no mutual defense clauses exist, while maintaining historically significant, albeit strained, relations with Israel. Evacuation arrangements for Russian nationals in Iran are in process via Azerbaijan.