Uttarakhand Court Greenlights Soapstone Auction Amid Environmental Concerns
The Uttarakhand High Court sanctioned the auction of soapstone mining stock in Bageshwar, directing the establishment of a supervisory committee led by Dr. Shekhar Pathak. The aim is to ensure the funds acquired benefit environmental restoration. The court demands the auction be finalized in six weeks.
The Uttarakhand High Court has given the go-ahead for the auction of soapstone mining materials in Bageshwar district, simultaneously ordering the state government to fill mining pits that could cause environmental damage.
A special three-member committee will oversee the auction process, addressing concerns raised about the mining's impact on local homes and farms in Kanda tehsil. The committee will be chaired by historian Padma Shri Shekhar Pathak, with oversight provided by environmental advocates.
The court has mandated that the funds from the auction be used for environmental compensation and has set a stringent deadline of six weeks to complete the auction process, as local residents have reported significant disruptions due to illegal mining activities.
