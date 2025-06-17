Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Ancient Jain Ritual After Child's Death

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Madhya Pradesh seeks a legal ban on the Jain ritual 'Santhara,' involving fasting unto death, for minors and those of unsound mind. Triggered by the death of a brain tumor-stricken three-year-old, the plea highlights constitutional rights violations and legal inconsistencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:29 IST
Controversy Surrounds Ancient Jain Ritual After Child's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been lodged in the Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging the legality of the Jain ritual, 'Santhara.' The PIL seeks a ban on administering this ritual, which involves fasting unto death, particularly targeting minors and individuals deemed of unsound mind.

The legal action was prompted by the death of a three-year-old girl in Indore, diagnosed with a brain tumor, allegedly coerced into undertaking the 'Santhara' ritual by her parents. The incident occurred in March but gained public attention in May, raising questions about the legality and ethics of imposing such a practice on vulnerable individuals.

The High Court's Indore bench has directed the inclusion of the girl's parents in the list of respondents, alongside the central and state governments and the National Human Rights Commission. Social activist Pranshu Jain, who initiated the PIL, argues that administering 'Santhara' undermines the constitutional right to life and liberty. A hearing is anticipated on June 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025