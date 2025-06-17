Controversy Surrounds Ancient Jain Ritual After Child's Death

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been lodged in the Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging the legality of the Jain ritual, 'Santhara.' The PIL seeks a ban on administering this ritual, which involves fasting unto death, particularly targeting minors and individuals deemed of unsound mind.

The legal action was prompted by the death of a three-year-old girl in Indore, diagnosed with a brain tumor, allegedly coerced into undertaking the 'Santhara' ritual by her parents. The incident occurred in March but gained public attention in May, raising questions about the legality and ethics of imposing such a practice on vulnerable individuals.

The High Court's Indore bench has directed the inclusion of the girl's parents in the list of respondents, alongside the central and state governments and the National Human Rights Commission. Social activist Pranshu Jain, who initiated the PIL, argues that administering 'Santhara' undermines the constitutional right to life and liberty. A hearing is anticipated on June 23.

