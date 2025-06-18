Curfew Lifted in Downtown LA After Successful Crime Prevention

In a significant move, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has lifted a curfew in downtown Los Angeles. The curfew, initially imposed due to protests against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, has been deemed unnecessary following successful efforts to prevent and suppress crime.

Mayor Bass, a Democrat, made the announcement on Tuesday, highlighting the effective reduction in arrests as a sign of the situation improving. The curfew had been adjusted on Monday, with a reduction in its hours, showcasing the city's progress in handling the unrest.

The primary goal of the curfew was to protect local stores, restaurants, businesses, and residents from acts of vandalism. With the situation now under control, normalcy is returning to downtown Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)