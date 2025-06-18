Left Menu

Curfew Lifted in Downtown LA After Successful Crime Prevention

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced the lifting of a downtown curfew originally imposed due to protests against President Trump's immigration policies. Successful crime prevention and reduced arrests led to this decision. The curfew protected local businesses and residents from potential vandalism and unrest.

In a significant move, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has lifted a curfew in downtown Los Angeles. The curfew, initially imposed due to protests against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, has been deemed unnecessary following successful efforts to prevent and suppress crime.

Mayor Bass, a Democrat, made the announcement on Tuesday, highlighting the effective reduction in arrests as a sign of the situation improving. The curfew had been adjusted on Monday, with a reduction in its hours, showcasing the city's progress in handling the unrest.

The primary goal of the curfew was to protect local stores, restaurants, businesses, and residents from acts of vandalism. With the situation now under control, normalcy is returning to downtown Los Angeles.

